ANC deaf to SA voices after historic election loss

Historic local elections have delivered clear message to ANC voters will no longer tolerate arrogance poor governance.

The historic local elections have delivered a clear message to the ANC: voters will no longer tolerate arrogance, poor governance or disregard for their concerns – and that power belongs to the people, not office holders.

History is filled with examples of once-dominant liberation movements that lost public support after decades in power. Too often, leaders become detached from the people, enjoying the privileges of office while ignoring the grievances of those who put them there.

The ANC was not always like this – it delivered electrification and clean water to the poor as a start. Then, corruption sabotaged its progress, with perennial water shortages and regular power outages.

Since the Polokwane takeover, the organisation has drifted from its founding values. Corruption, patronage and the looting of public resources became increasingly entrenched. Access to state resources appeared to become more important than service to the people.

Warning signs were repeatedly ignored while ANC’s arrogance multiplied. The loss of key metros in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape in 2016 should have prompted serious reflection.

A reduced national vote share in 2019 should have reinforced that message.

Instead, the ANC appeared content as long as it remained in government, neglecting its 2019 campaign promises.

Voters responded decisively in 2024, reducing the ANC’s support to the point where it was forced into a government of national unity. Many citizens feel the party still failed to grasp the depth of public frustration, as it was hit with a paltry 30% outcome last week.

South Africans have endured years of power cuts, water shortages, housing backlogs, unemployment and declining municipal services. Many communities felt abandoned by a government that seemed increasingly disconnected from their daily realities.

Few stories illustrate this better than that of a wheelchair-bound Soweto resident who told television reporter Malungelo Booi that the RDP house he had waited decades for was repeatedly allocated to others and allegedly sold before reaching him. Across the country, countless others have remained on housing waiting lists since the mid-1990s.

Naturally, public frustration extends beyond service delivery. Many citizens who raise concerns about unemployment and undocumented migration feel they are dismissed as xenophobic, rather than being engaged on legitimate socioeconomic concerns.

Like the anti-apartheid struggle that produced Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a voice for the poor, the current phase has contributed to the rise of figures such as Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of March and March.

Her popularity reflects public anger and a perception that the government has failed to respond adequately to ordinary citizens’ concerns.

Political parties have recognised these frustrations and adjusted accordingly.

ActionSA has gained support by campaigning against undocumented migration, while the DA continues to benefit from its reputation for service delivery. By contrast, the ANC and EFF have often found themselves out of step with voter sentiment on these issues and were punished in the poll.

The ANC must ask itself why voters are increasingly turning elsewhere.

If the ANC continues to dismiss the public’s concerns, it risks learning another lesson of even harsher punishment – to let it go.