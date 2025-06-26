Kobyakov, Putin’s trusted advisor, shapes Russia’s future from behind the scenes with sharp intellect and calm conviction.

Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser, executive secretary of the Organising Committee for Russia’s SCO Presidency in 2014-2015 and Russia’s BRICS Presidency in 2015-2016 at the briefing for organisational aspects of hosting the SCO and BRICSD summits on July 07, 2015 in Ufa, Russia. (Photo by Host Photo Agency/Ria Novosti via Getty Images)

Anton Kobyakov – remember the name. He is a soft-spoken, erudite and affable Russian politician who serves as a special advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also serves on the highest echelons of Roscongress, a state-owned enterprise responsible for various strategic initiatives, including international events assembly and management, as well as stakeholder relations and networks development.

The unassuming Kobyakov, pictured, holds a degree in biology and a PhD in economics. He is a graduate of the Presidential Russian Civil Service Academy and his official title is “Professor”, although he never takes umbrage with being referred to simply as “Mr Kobyakov”.

He has had an illustrious career as a civil servant.

From 1992-2003, he served as deputy governor of Kemerovo region before pro – ceeding to hold various posts in the Presidential Office from 2005 to date.

But it is as a political tactician that Kobyakov – born on 23 June, 1968 – is better-known across the Russian circles through the length and breadth of the largest country in the world. Russia’s total area stands at 17 098 242km² and also has 11 different time zones.

The 57-year-old academic high achiever works in the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation with a calm demeanour as a fountain of wisdom.

His civil service rank is “1st class state advisor”, loosely translated – an equivalence of the military rank of the army general or fleet admiral.

Kobyakov’s philosophy is interesting: “Anything (in life) is either a poison or medicine, depending on the dose,” he told a packed press conference in St Petersburg, Russia’s cultural mecca.

At the recently completed St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s flagship annual event, Kobyakov was tasked with single-handedly briefing up to 100 local and international journalists about the outcome of SPIEF 2025.

The event was attended by 24 000 participants from 144 countries, Kobyakov announced. A total of 1 060 trade agreements were entered into over the five days, from 18-22 June. The agreements were worth 6.3 trillion rubles (about R1.4 trillion), said Kobyakov.

“We are seeing rapid fragmentation of the global economy,” he said.

Kobyakov is a trusted ally of Putin, serving him as a special advisor since 2014.

His reflections appear to represent Putin’s and Putin’s expressed views also appear to represent Kobyakov’s.

The two seem to be intricately intertwined, at least ideologically. As brothers-in-arms, they are no doubt joined at the hip.

Reflecting on the current state of unpredictable geopolitics, Kobyakov said: “We are witnessing tectonic shifts in the world. We see no international law.”

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, the European Union, along with most of the West, imposed an unprecedented barrage of sanctions on Russia. Kobyakov said Ukraine was itself a victim of the West’s imperial agenda.

“Kyiv is on a tight leash,” he said, before singling out Britain.

“The UK has gone too far in managing this conflict.”

The focus of the US and EU pushing to boost their military budgets is another example of the West’s disinterest in peaceful coexistence and desire for continuous conflict that can never defeat Russia anyway.

“Russia will never allow any outsider to set their dirty boots on Russian soil,” Kobyakov warned.

Given that Putin is 72 and the trusted veteran foreign affairs minister, Sergey Lavrov 75, Kobyakov appears to represent a Russian future that is intrinsically in sync with the present.

This is despite his penchant to perform his duties under the radar.