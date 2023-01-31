Bavuma silences critics in style

Editorial staff

The old saying that one who laughs last, laughs longest, could be applied to Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma after the South Africans beat England in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Bavuma, who scored an impressive 109 – which laid the foundation for victory – was involved in an unsavoury incident after his dismissal, when English bowler Sam Curran charged towards him shouting and waving his arms.

Curran may have been celebrating the wicket – although getting someone out who has just scored a century and who is clearly cramping is a pyrrhic victory, to be kind – but the bigger celebration was Bavuma’s after his team triumphed in the final over.

The other celebration for Bavuma, which he illustrated by pointing to the name on his shirt, was the victory over his many critics, who have been calling for his head.

Being under that sort of pressure and producing that quality performance was confirmation that Bavuma has a right to be in our ODI team.

Whether or not he should be wasting his, and our time, by continuing his struggle to make a mark in the T20 version of the game, is open to debate. But for now, he should enjoy his hard-earned praise.