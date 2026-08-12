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Beat cancer by getting screened

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

12 August 2026

06:00 am

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Lisa Koppel's death at 41 highlights the importance of colorectal cancer screening, particularly for people with family risk factors.

Beat cancer by getting screened

The family of Lisa Koppel, L, the wife of singer Daniel “Danny K” Koppel, R, hopes her colorectal cancer battle will encourage younger people with risk factors to get screened earlier. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

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Cancer is always tragic – but even more so when it is fatal and the person taken is young.

We share the pain and grief of singer Daniel “Danny K” Koppel and his family on the loss of his wife Lisa to colorectal cancer after a three-year struggle.

Lisa, who was just 41 when she died, was diagnosed in November 2023 and, said the family, “from that moment, she fought with extraordinary strength and determination. Tragically, despite everything, she could not be saved.

“She never wanted pity, attention or sympathy. Above all, she wanted to protect her children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible.”

By making public the nature of Lisa’s illness, the family hopes that others will be encouraged to get screened for the cancer, especially if they are young and have a family history.

Generally, screening is recommended from the age of 45 and the best method is a colonoscopy – but if there are risk factors, screening should be done much earlier.

Because colorectal cancer is more common in men than women, it often has a lower profile for women in South Africa – although it is the fifth-most common cancer for them. So, get screened.

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