Before you lead, you have to serve

Is Xolani Khumalo's lack of media training and political background a disadvantage?

With almost everyone now a political expert with high moral standing, those who have risen to stand in for missing leaders are people we least expected.

We have seen community organisations, sometimes labelled as vigilante groups, gaining traction as “the emancipators of the people”, such as Operation Dudula and March and March.

With ActionSA naming antidrug activist Xolani Khumalo as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, the conversation now shifts to, are politicians the only people we need to spearhead the country back to a state of functionality?

The silent have remained silent on the state of the nation because they recognise the leadership vacuum in the country.

The names that the ANC has come up with as potential replacements brings one absolutely no joy.

As the vultures circle to taste the intoxicating power served with leadership, SA remains gripped in failing municipalities and a runaway economy held hostage by crime.

Someone clinical, without an agenda, would need to step into these important roles to stabilise our nation, one city at a time.

Looking deep into the ANC, who can be counted among those who can do this? Not a single name springs to mind.

We are quick to call for a change of leadership, but have we considered the alternatives?

Why not consider a leader from the opposition… with all these failing coalitions, people ask.

I would never trust a leader relying on a coalition to survive.

When relations sour, so does the thin glue that holds them in power.

They then move from the ideals which we voted for them to the same party we gave them power to preside over.

We have seen the EFF do this countless times.

The leadership vacuum is not an ANC problem but a South African problem.

While we may be disappointed and fed up with the known leaders, but alternatives? Better the snake voters know.

Is Khumalo fit to swim in the waters of politics? Is his lack of media training and political background a disadvantage?

We may not know, but we have seen the passion and dedication to the cause he serves.

That’s what the opposition parties will need to respond to.

Do they have servants of the people who can go toe-to-toe with ActionSA in effort to reclaim the glory days of South Africa?

Only time will tell…

