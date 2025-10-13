Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Beware the hidden trap of ‘soft loans’

Picture of Citizen Reporter

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

13 October 2025

05:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Many African countries are concerned about international loans.

Parks-loans

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) take part in a march in Braamfontein, 6 July 2023, during a nation wide protest by various trade unions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

One of the most sensible economic advice we have heard in a while comes, believe it or not, from Matthew Parks, the spokesperson for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

 While there were those gushing about that the Global Gateway Investment Package announced by the European Union in Brussels last week – at a conference attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa – Parks pointed out that this is no magic medicine for South Africa.

 He said the €12 billion (about R244 billion) package would contain a significant portion of soft loans or “blended finance” which, no matter how you spin it, means more debt for a country already wobbling under massive loan repayments.

 So far, the Europeans have been vague about how much of that package will be in the form of non- repayable grants, but it will be less than 10% going on previous “strategic development” packages for countries in Africa.

Soft loans

 There is no doubt, however, that even soft loans might act as a stimulus in the sectors of new energy, communications and pharmaceuticals, which are targeted by the package.

That should mean more jobs, which is something we badly need at the moment.

 However, the point Parks made remains: beware of any gifts with strings attached.

NOW READ: US tariff of 30% confirmed for SA but negotiations continue, president says

Read more on these topics

Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) Cyril Ramaphosa International Monetary Fund (IMF)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 11-year-old boy shoots farmworker, father arrested
News Senzo Mchunu fights back after police tried to search his house
Politics EFF demands that witnesses be protected after the court frees Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe on bail
News Sars reveals that Lucky Montana offered R5.4m to settle his R55m debt
News Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp