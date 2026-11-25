In South Africa, there is a massive gap in earnings between those who run companies and the lowest-level employees.

It’s an often-reported fact that, in South Africa particularly, there is a massive gap in earnings between those who run companies and the lowest level of employees in those companies.

Sometimes it does seem, to outsiders at least, that huge pay packets, coupled with awards of shares, produce buckets of money out of all proportion to the financial position of the company.

Up until May this year, when the Companies Act was amended, shareholders could vote against remuneration packages of senior executives, but their wishes would not be binding. Now, however, shareholder resolutions on pay and incentives are binding.

And, in what has been called an unprecedented move, shareholders of Woolworths overwhelmingly rejected the retailer’s remuneration report, which included incentive awards to CEO Roy Bagattini, who “retired” on 31 May.

The details are complicated, but the fact that 84% of shareholders who voted rejected the report fuelled speculation about possible new shareholder activism in the future.

Who knows if that will come about. But it is interesting to see questions about the sky-high pay packages of executives being examined closely in a country that has the highest Gini coefficient in the world, which is the gap between rich and poor.