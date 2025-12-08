Billions wasted on VIP protection should rather be used to protect our whistle-blowers

There is a need for proper witness protection in South Africa

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi effectively implied that former Ekurhuleni cop Marius van der Merwe was partly responsible for his own death at the hands of assassins on Friday night – because he refused a government offer of witness protection.

People who know him have strenuously denied the offer was ever made, pointing out that the security company owner – who testified at the Madlanga commission – feared for his life and turning down protection would have made no sense.

We’re not saying Kubayi is lying, but she would have got her information from the cops or some other part of our country’s deeply compromised security services, so we’ll take any assurances they give with the biggest pinch of salt.

ALSO READ: ‘We are going through hell but not protected’: Madlanga commission whistle-blowers call out minister Kubayi

Testifying as “Witness D” at the commission – but in public, not in camera – Van der Merwe implicated suspended EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity. This has led many to link his killing with the commission.

However, it is known he was also cracking down on illegal zama zama mining activities on the East Rand, which would have infuriated both the miners and the people to whom they sold the gold they extracted.

Whatever the truth of the motive for Van der Merwe’s killing, President Cyril Ramaphosa is correct in saying that the murder could, effectively, silence current and future whistle-blowers.

There is already a long list of people who have been killed in Mafia-style hits for daring to reveal corruption or other illegal activities.

There is a need for proper witness protection and some have even suggested it be made compulsory for people who have important evidence.

Here’s a suggestion: instead of wasting R2 billion on VIP protection for our bloated political cadre corps, why not use some of it to protect the truth?

READ NEXT: ‘Get down!’: Inside slain Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe’s last moments