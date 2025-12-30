Blonde bombshell or political lightning rod

Brigitte Bardot’s beauty, activism and controversial views leave a legacy that divides admiration from deep discomfort.

She was regarded by many as one of the world’s most beautiful women… but will Brigitte Bardot’s complex legacy be that of a blonde bombshell or as a crazy right-wing cat lady?

Even in France, where she has legendary status, the responses were mixed.

Some hailed her for her against-the-tide views – at least in the ’90s – about immigration and Muslims.

Others viewed her beliefs as barely concealed racism… she once said of rightwing politician Marine Le Pen, “I wish for her to save France.

She’s the Joan of Arc of the 21st century,” referring to the legendary teenager who repelled the English in the Hundred Years War in the 15th century.

She has also made disparaging remarks about gay and transgender people.

After a movie career spanning more than 50 films, she gave it all up in the ’70s to become an outspoken supporter of animal rights.

Ironically, her outspoken character would be wholly out of keeping with the way “sex symbols” were supposed to behave in the ’60s and ’70s… barely clothed, sweetly mannered and in the background.

So, in many ways, Bardot followed the feminist way of not being dictated to by society’s expectations.

Perhaps that’s the way she should be remembered.

