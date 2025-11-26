Boks are truly a dream team

In total, South Africa have won 11 of 13 Tests in 2025, with the only slips against Australia at Ellis Park and New Zealand in Auckland.

Such has the Springboks’ dominance been over the past year, it comes as no surprise that six South African players have been included in World Rugby’s Dream Team of 2025.

World Player of the Year hooker Malcolm Marx, props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, hard-working flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, exciting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe were all included in the dream team.

That the entire front row are Springboks is testament to how dominant their scrummaging has been – evidenced especially against Ireland in Dublin last weekend, where they recorded their first win over their foes in their backyard in 13 years.

It’s been a wonderful year for the Boks, who not only defended their Rugby Championship title, but have also gone unbeaten on their end-of-year-tour with wins over Japan, France, Italy and Ireland.

The Boks are expected to ring the changes for the final Test of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

A win will cap off a remarkable year where they have once again underlined their superiority in world rugby as coach Rassie Erasmus gives exposure to even more players for their plan to capture a third straight.

