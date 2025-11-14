Boks need an apology, IRR

If the IRR had any honour, it would apologise to the national heroes and immediately withdraw the drivel.

In a country where laws are more ignored than they are obeyed and criminality is the order of the day – because there are seldom any consequences for transgressors – is it any wonder that a right-wing think-tank believes it is acceptable to steal the images of some of our top rugby stars and use them in a political campaign?

Is it any wonder that activist organisation Solidarity now relies on pervasive lawlessness in municipal matters in Johannesburg to muddy the waters in its fight over the removal of its banner from a city freeway?

The Institute of Race Relations head of strategic communication, Hermann Pretorius, however, plumbed to new depths of entitled absurdity when he claimed it was “fair usage” to appropriate images of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and fellow team-mates Bongi Mbonambi and Pieter-Steph du Toit to punt its idea that there is an alleged quota system in SA sport.

It is extremely unlikely that any member of the current Springbok setup – welded into a world-beating unit by Rassie Erasmus – would agree with the IRR sentiments.

They are the living embodiment of merit and excellence and it is beyond offensive of the IRR to insinuate otherwise.

There is no such thing as “fair usage” in this case – and the IRR has egregiously ignored all the ethical and moral guidelines when it comes to using the images of public figures in marketing, never mind what this clearly is – “cause-related marketing”.

Publicity stunts seem to become increasingly the way of the right-wing lobby in this country and while the court has still to decide whether Solidarity’s banner was legal or not, there can be no doubt that the IRR crossed the line of honesty and good taste.

If you had any honour, you would apologise to these national heroes and immediately withdraw this drivel. Your credibility is at stake, IRR.

