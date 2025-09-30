Boorish crowd spoils Ryder Cup

Golf deserves better than the boorish US crowd who crossed the line with their heckling and insults hurled at the European team.

The divots have been repaired, bunkers raked and the winning photos have been taken.

The 2025 edition of golf’s Ryder Cup is done and dusted, with Europe crowned champions after surviving a brave fightback from Team USA at Bethpage Black, just outside New York, US.

Entering Sunday’s singles, the win looked a formality for Europe, who had destroyed the hosts with a masterclass of teamwork and precision inside the first two days, racing to a seven-point lead and needing just 2.5 points to retain the Ryder Cup on day three.

But the tournament is known for its drama and Sunday certainly delivered.

Europe could only win one singles match on Sunday and they scrapped for half points here and there in fading light to win 15-13.

Europe have now won 11 of the last 15 Ryder Cups dating back to 1995, but it was their first win on American soil since their 2012 “Miracle at Medinah”.

Sadly, much of the 2025 edition will be remembered for the boorish home crowd, who crossed the line with their heckling and insults hurled at the European team.

World No2 Rory McIlroy said: “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.”

The Ryder Cup moves to the Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, in two years’ time.

Let’s hope for better crowd behaviour then. The sport deserves better.

