Braais can wait, every vote matters on 4 November

We know South Africans don't like being told what to do - but this is your civic duty.

The siren song of apathy is seductive on election days: it’s a day off, bru, let’s just have a braai and a couple of beers – what difference are our votes going to make, anyway?

In the 1990s, when the ANC dominated South African politics, that argument may have held some water.

But, today, the former ruling party is a shadow of itself and the local government elections next week could put more nails in its coffin.

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Whether you want that outcome, or want to prevent it, then chilling and grilling on 4 November are not going to help.

And if you do drag yourself to a polling station, then don’t waste your vote by messing it up into a spoilt paper… by marking multiple Xs, or putting them in the wrong place.

It’s worrying that one in 50 votes in our elections don’t count because it has been spoilt.

That vote may have just cost your party – or the independent person from your area – a seat in a council.

Where they could have made a difference.

We know South Africans don’t like being told what to do – but this is your civic duty. You owe it to your fellow citizens to do it properly.