Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Can Bafana Bafana give us another Tshabalala moment?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

11 June 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

We need success - even fleeting, as was Tshabalala's mercurial flash in the pan in 2010.

South Africa’s midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during their 2010 World Cup group A first round football match on June 11, 2010 at Soccer City stadium in Soweto, suburban Johannesburg. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Picture: Christophe Simon / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

If ever a country needed history to repeat itself, it is South Africa… and the day we’d desperately love to see repeating itself is 11 June, 2010.

That’s when Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thundering left boot fired in the opening goal of the first Fifa World Cup held on the African continent.

Tonight, 16 years to the very day after that historic opening match in Johannesburg, Bafana Bafana will again be lining up against Mexico.

It would be something almost beyond belief to see another Tshabalala moment, even a victory over this powerful opponent.

There’s a big difference in the atmosphere in South Africa in 2026: we’re angry, we’re pessimistic and we feel betrayed, by each other and by the greedy politicians we elected to run our country.

Race relations are probably lower than they have been at any time since 1994.

Just putting bread on the table is tough.

We need success – even fleeting, as was Tshabalala’s mercurial flash in the pan in 2010 – because success reminds us that it is in our national DNA to be a world leader.

There’s never been a nation quite like us. And there never will be again.

Remember that tonight. Remember how sport once united us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Mexico Siphiwe Tshabalala

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 12 people shot dead, several injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement
News Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail
News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News