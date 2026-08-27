Can South Africa restore faith in its judiciary?

Judiciaries fail across the world and South Africa is not unique in confronting imperfections within its justice system.

What a busy week it has been for South Africa’s judiciary. With the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry revelations, we have witnessed arrests and court appearances linked to murders and crimes that have shocked the nation.

From the tragic events in Reiger Park to the murder of boxer Zolani Tete and the ongoing Tiffany Meek trial, our courts are certainly busy.

Behind every appearance, however, lies a family seeking justice, a community demanding answers and a public desperate to believe that the law can still protect them.

We have seen failures before and at times those failures have exposed the weaknesses of our justice system.

South Africans have watched cases collapse, suspects walk out on bail and accused persons benefit from procedural shortcomings.

Extortionists, murderers and rapists have, in some instances, returned to communities where fear is already deeply entrenched.

None of this should diminish the principle of due process, but neither should due process become a shield behind which institutional failures hide.

The question is no longer simply whether arrests will be made, but whether our judiciary will withstand scrutiny and deliver justice that restores public confidence.

Judiciaries fail across the world and South Africa is not unique in confronting imperfections within its justice system.

What makes this moment different is the extraordinary exposure of weaknesses within our policing and criminal justice architecture.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi‘s revelations, regardless of where investigations ultimately lead, have handed the country something it may not have realised it desperately needed – an opportunity to reset.

These revelations can either become another chapter in institutional failure, or the beginning of genuine reform.

We have an opportunity to confront what has been allowed to deteriorate, strengthen the systems that protect justice and restore confidence in those entrusted with enforcing the law.

What we do with this moment may determine whether South Africa avoids the familiar post-colonial trajectory experienced by too many African nations, where weakened institutions eventually become architects of national decline.

This moment demands more than arrests and convictions; it demands a cleansing of the judiciary and a restoration of its authority.

South Africa needs a functional justice system – independent, credible and beyond reproach.