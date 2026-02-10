Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 10 February 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

10 February 2026

06:21 am

RELATED ARTICLES

John Steenhuisen recently announced he will not seek a third term as DA leader

DA leadership race Msimanga Geordin Hill-Lewis Pappas
Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The race for the DA leadership is thought to be between three candidates: Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

These are the early pacesetters after John Steenhuisen recently announced he will not seek a third term as DA leader.

Despite Hill-Lewis, Msimanga and Pappas being the favourites, other names have been mentioned. These include DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi and Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has reportedly ruled himself out of the race.

READ NEXT: Msimanga seen as serious challenger in race for DA party leadership

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Democratic Alliance (DA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa and Putin discuss repatriation of South Africans recruited to fight in Ukraine
Courts Thabo Bester’s bid to be moved back to Gauteng prison struck off the roll [VIDEO]
South Africa Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park
News ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent
News Ekurhuleni legal head concedes letter ‘looked like an attack’ on Ipid’s report on Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News