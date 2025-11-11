Cartoon of the day: 11 November 2025

Government has been criticised for only temporarily fixing Gauteng's problems ahead of the G20 Summit.

The government’s attempts to clean up Johannesburg ahead of the G20 Summit has been likened to “putting lipstick on a pig”.

This comes after the beautification efforts by the Gauteng government. Premier Panyaza Lesufi also caused a stir when he announced that plans were in place to ensure no power or water outages occur during the summit.

The City of Johannesburg has also removed hawkers on the side of the streets in the CBD.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, however, criticised the government for only temporarily fixing the city’s problems.

“They (residents) need a safe and clean Johannesburg CBD throughout the year, not when the world descends on our province,” said Msimanga.

“This could be likened to putting lipstick on a pig,” he said.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage also lamented that service delivery is only being provided shortly before the visit of international dignitaries.

“[It is] then only limited to the areas visible to the delegates. This is akin to putting lipstick on a pig,” Duvenage told The Citizen.