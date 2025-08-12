Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 12 August 2025

By Themba Siwela

12 August 2025

The EFF, DA, ActionSA and ATM have accused Gayton McKenzie of having double standards.

gayton mckenzie racism cartoon

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called on to take action against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie after the emergence of social media posts where he used the K-word.

Days after McKenzie expressed outrage against the Open Chats podcast, he has been dragged into his own racism storm.

McKenzie and his party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), opened a case against the podcast and demanded an apology after the comments they made about coloured people in South Africa.

The EFF, DA, ActionSA and ATM have since accused the minister of double standards.

