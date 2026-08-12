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Cartoon of the day: 12 August 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

12 August 2026

06:32 am

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Besides the bad weather, SA faces a storm of struggles in high unemployment and cost of living and low economic growth.

It has left some feeling like all we have as a nation left is hope.

Hope in a bright, warm, future.

Hope in a new New Dawn.

SA’s latest unemployment figures were released on Tuesday, showing a rise in joblessness to 33.6%.

The New Dawn once promised has had no material progress in reducing the rate of unemployment, with the rate remaining over 30% for more than five years.

Naturally, many have started to question the work and effectiveness of the government of national unity (GNU) which seem more preoccupied with high-profile squabbles than addressing the key issues facing South Africans on a daily basis.

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