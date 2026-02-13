Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 13 February 2026

By Themba Siwela

13 February 2026

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi tripped himself up on Wednesday while responding to residents who are angry about the water shortages in the province.

He was accused of being insensitive to the plight of residents battling the worsening water crisis in Johannesburg after he claimed he was also affected by the cuts and sometimes needed to bathe at a hotel.

“I also experience water shortages, and in certain instances, I had to go to a certain hotel so that I could bathe and go to my commitments,” he said.

Lesufi later apologised for his comments, but the damage was already done.

Many residents took to social media to call for his head and urged others to vote wisely in the upcoming local government elections.

READ NEXT: Lesufi apologises for ‘bath at a hotel’ remark amid Joburg water crisis – [VIDEO]

