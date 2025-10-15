Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 15 October 2025

Donald Trump believes he has achieved peace in the Middle East

Donald Trump Israel Gaza

United States (US) President Donald Trump claimed he “achieved what everybody said was impossible” after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

“At long last, we have peace in the Middle East,” Trump said in a speech.

On Monday, the last 20 surviving hostages returned home after two years in captivity. Israel also agreed to release almost 2 000 prisoners from its jails.

“This is a tremendous day for the world, it’s a tremendous day for the Middle East,” Trump said.

As guarantors of the ceasefire deal, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed the declaration.

The declaration pledged to “pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security and shared prosperity in the region”.

But the statement was vague about the path ahead for peace between Israel and its neighbours, including the Palestinians, making no mention of a one- or two-state solution.

Additional reporting by AFP.

