Cartoon of the day: 17 July 2025

Mineral minister Gwede Mantashe has been tasked with leading the police force.

The veteran minister was appointed this week as caretaker of the police ministry until the acting minister, Firoz Cachalia, takes office at the start of August.

The shuffle around comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Senzo Mchunu on special leave amid a commission of inquiry into allegation against him by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He will have three weeks to stabilise and motivate a police force plagued by alleged political interference, collusion with criminal syndicates, and corruption.

He will prepare the ground for Cachalia, but to do so will have to be quick and decisive in how he deals with the problems of his office.

