Cartoon of the day: 18 December 2025

The MK party celebrated its second anniversary on Tuesday and showed its political immaturity the day before.

Chaotic scenes emerged in the KZN legislature on Monday when the MK party’s motion of no confidence brought against premier Thami Ntuli failed.

The MK party members brought proceedings to a standstill when speaker Nontembeko Boyce refused to allow a secret ballot.

When police were called in, MK party members clashed with the men in uniform.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the violent disruptions could hurt the party.

“MK’s action will have set them back in a sense in terms of trying to establish the party as some kind of credible alternative governing force in KZN,” he said.

“MK’s credibility will take a knock as a result of its actions on Monday.”

