Cartoon of the day: 18 June 2025

18 June 2025

07:15 am

Today’s youth face a new struggle – unemployment.

As politicians celebrated Youth Day this week, a crisis is staring them in the face.

Although there has been investment by the state in skills development training, the dire state of South Africa’s economy means jobs are not available.

The country’s youth are most affected by this.

“We have done a lot right, but on the demand side of the economy, there is no growth in jobs,” said Prof Lauren Graham, interim research chair of welfare and social development at the Centre for Social Development in Africa.

“We have a high rate of young people, who have more years of education, still locked out of the labour market.

“That sense of exclusion economically and socially that the young people feel is real.”

