Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 23 January 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

23 January 2026

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Ramaphosa said problems in the education system risk undermining South Africa's future.

Cartoon Ramaphosa education crisis South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week acknowledged big problems in South Africa’s education system, warning that they need urgent intervention.

He said the problems in the education system risk undermining South Africa’s growth and social development.

The urgent problems the president listed were skills shortages, hurdles to mother-tongue-based education, weak early learning foundations, high school dropout rates and unsafe school transport.

But these are all problems the government should be intervening in. Instead it seems to be merely standing on the sidelines and observing.

READ NEXT: Ramaphosa’s education troubles: Five things he says need fixing

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Cyril Ramaphosa education

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Here’s why social worker thinks Malema should get suspended fine instead of jail time
Courts ConCourt rules on Moroadi Cholota extradition challenge
News ‘We were given three months to leave’: Waterval farm residents allege forced displacement
Politics Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?
News Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp