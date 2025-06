Internal conflicts continue to plague the MK party.

Floyd Shivambu’s misery in the MK party is set to continue after his name was omitted from the parliamentary list submitted on Saturday.

Shivambu was expected to be redeployed to parliament after his axing as secretary-general, but was left off the list of party members to be sworn in as MPs.

The snub comes after he suggested on Thursday that he might start a new political party.

