Cartoon of the day: 23 October 2025

Mchunu dismissed accusations of wrongdoing when he appeared before parliament's ad hoc committee this week.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has been bending over backwards to deny the allegations levelled against him.

Mchunu this week appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee which is looking into allegations that criminals have infiltrated South Africa’s police and justice system.

He dismissed accusations of wrongdoing concerning the disbandment of the police’s political killings task team (PKTT), political interference and links to North West businessman Brown Mogotsi and crime-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

