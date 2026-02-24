Cartoon of the day: 24 February 2026

Many are predicting that Godongwana will lean heavily on increasing taxes

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will this week deliver the 2026 Budget Speech and will have some choppy waters to navigate as he tries to get South Africa’s economy firing again.

Although South Africa has made reforms, such as reining in debt and lowering its inflation target to 3%, there is still a lot of work to do to grow the economy.

Public debt, unemployment, and slow growth are among the issues he needs to address.

Many are predicting that he will lean heavily on increasing taxes, such as alcohol and cigarettes, the fuel levy and even a possible gambling tax.

