Cartoon of the day: 24 October 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

24 October 2025

06:20 am

Shortly after Lesufi announced that Amapanyaza would be taken off the streets, the Public Protector found that their deployment was irregular and unlawful.

Cartoon of the day. Lesufi takes Amapanyaza off the streets.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday “swallowed his pride” and announced that his crime prevention wardens would be pulled off the streets.

It comes after Lesufi was repeatedly told that the deployment of the wardens, also known as Amapanyaza, was not legal.

The most recent person to speak out against the establishment of Amapanyaza was KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who described the unit as illegal.

During his briefing on Wednesday, Lesufi said the crime wardens will be redeployed to the Gauteng Traffic Police and other law enforcement units.

Shortly after the Gauteng premier made this announcement, the Public Protector released a report finding that the deployment of Amapanyaza was irregular and unlawful.

