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Cartoon of the day: 25 August 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

25 August 2026

06:20 am

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Ramaphosa admitted the ANC had made mistakes but asked voters to give it another chance.

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With the local government elections coming up, the ANC is yet again asking South Africa’s voters to give it another chance.

Ahead of the polls on 4 November, the party has been humbling itself in front of citizens, asking them not to lose faith in it.

The latest official to ask for another chance was President Cyril Ramaphosa. While in Diepsloot, north of Joburg, on Sunday, Ramaphosa admitted that his party had made mistakes, particularly around service delivery.

“We will admit that, yes, we’ve worked together with our people to make tremendous progress, but we will similarly say there had been weaknesses, there had been failures and we will admit them as the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cartoon Cartoon of the day Cyril Ramaphosa Local/municipal elections
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