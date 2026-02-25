Cartoon of the day: 25 February 2026

Godongwana faces the challenge of ensuring South Africa has enough funds to meet its social and economic needs.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his 2026 Budget Speech on Wednesday and has a tough job of making sure he can spread enough around to meet South Africa’s social and economic challenges.

Although the finance minister is helped by the country’s recent credit rating upgrade, rising gold prices and slowing inflation, he still has to deal with high government debt and global political uncertainty.

He is also expected not to implement large tax increases, which will also reduce the amount in his pot.

