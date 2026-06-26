Cartoon of the day: 26 June 2026

Will the police be able to handle the situation if the June 30 marches turn violent?

Police have reassured the public that they will be able to restore peace if planned anti-illegal immigrant marches on 30 June turn violent.

The date has been set as a deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country, with concerns that the protests that will follow on the day may spark unrest.

Government has pledged R600 million to strengthen security measures, while police minister Firoz Cachalia says he is satisfied that the police are ready to handle anything that may arise.

“The ministry, including the deputy ministers, has received a full briefing from the police on their operational plans. We’ve interrogated those plans to make sure that where there are gaps, they are filled. I am now satisfied that the police are ready for any eventuality,” Cachalia said earlier this week.

The police are planning a parade on Friday afternoon in another attempt to show their capability to respond to chaos and violence.

Cameron slammed spend

Meanwhile, the chair of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said the R600m earmarked for security required a full explanation of what will be procured, which units will be deployed, what operational period the amount covers, and what controls are in place to prevent waste or abuse.

“There is a legitimate need for the South African Police Service (Saps) to prepare properly for any protest that may carry a risk of violence and public disorder.

“However, the need for readiness does not remove the obligation to account for the cost,” said Cameron.