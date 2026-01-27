Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 27 January 2026

By Themba Siwela

27 January 2026

Phase two of the Madlanga commission has started.

Madlanga commission cartoon

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumed this week after taking a break in December.

Despite delivering its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December, more witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as the second phase of the commission gets underway.

“As part of its remaining work, dozens of witnesses are due to appear before the commission over the next few months,” the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said earlier in January.

“Phase two provides persons implicated in phase one an opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them and, where applicable, to make their own allegations.”

Once phase two is completed, phase three will begin, where Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other witnesses will be given an opportunity for “testing questioning”, after which miscellaneous matters could be addressed.

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Anthony Gopaul, testified.

