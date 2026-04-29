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Cartoon of the day: 29 April 2026

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By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

29 April 2026

06:20 am

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The current average pupil-teacher ratio in Gauteng is thought to be 70:1

Cartoon gauteng schools overcrowding
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Almost half of Gauteng’s public schools are operating above capacity and the situation is expected to get worse.

Education MEC Lebogang Maile acknowledged this on Tuesday, saying that Gauteng’s education system is straining under the weight of its own growth.

The province has 2 835 168 pupils enrolled in its public schools, more than double the 1 408 237 recorded in 1995.

That figure grows by around 50 000 pupils every year.

In addition, the current average pupil-teacher ratio in Gauteng is thought to be 70:1, far more than the recommended 40:1.

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Cartoon Cartoon of the day education Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) Lebogang Maile school

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