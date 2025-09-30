Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 30 September 2025

Mbeki said that there are some ANC members who only join the party for self-enrichment.

Cartoon Mbeki ANC Ramaphosa

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has yet again criticised the party.

While speaking at the Provincial Task Team Political School in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, Mbeki said the party is “attracting the wrong people”.

“Do you remember the slogan that the movement used? A better life for all. What the ANC was about was ensuring that the people got a better life,” he said.

Mbeki said that there are some ANC members who now join the party solely for their own self-enrichment.

The former president also spoke about the state of the ANC in KZN, stating that the party is in crisis.

“I’m very, very glad that we are being honest about the state of the province. That, as a movement, as an organisation, we recognise the fact that there’s a crisis. You can’t drop from where we were to this 17% and think that there’s no crisis.”

