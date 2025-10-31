Cartoon of the day: 31 October 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the ANC is committed to BBBEE.

The ANC said it will not support the DA’s Economic Inclusion for All Bill.

The DA last week announced that it plans to introduce a new Bill to replace Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE).

The party’s head of policy, Mathew Cuthbert, said BBBEE has created a feeding trough for the ANC’s cadres.

The DA, however, admitted that it needs the support of the ANC to replace BBBEE.

Speaking at the OR Tambo memorial lecture on Monday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the ANC is committed to BBBEE.

“There are policies that we brought about when we got independence, and one of them is BBBEE. There is no way that this policy can be dropped; it doesn’t matter whether it’s the DA calling for that. We remain committed to BBBEE,” he said.

