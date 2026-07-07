Cartoon of the day: 7 July 2026

The processes leading up to the Eastern Cape provincial conference were accused of being unprocedural and unconstitutional.

The ANC’s election committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, has taken over the process for disputes lodged by party members in the Eastern Cape.

The ANC’s election committee is taking over from its national dispute resolution committee (NDRC).

It is thought that some ANC branches in the Eastern Cape do not trust the NDRC and the provincial structures to handle the process fairly.

It comes after the processes leading up to the provincial conference were accused of being unprocedural and unconstitutional.