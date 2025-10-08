Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 8 October 2025

By Themba Siwela

8 October 2025

The ANC is expected to lose further support in the 2026 local government elections.

Cartoon Ramaphosa local government elections

The ANC discussed its preparations for the local government elections in 2026 at its national executive committee meeting over the weekend.

“Over the past two days, the NEC has engaged in robust and frank discussions on key areas of national importance: the economy, governance, service delivery and strengthening the movement’s organisational capability,” the ANC said in a statement at the weekend.

Service delivery, corruption and South Africa’s economy have long been thorns in the ANC’s side. It’s unlikely the party will be able to adequately tackle these issues before the municipal polls next year.

The ANC lost its majority in the 2024 national election and is expected to lose further support in the upcoming local government elections.

