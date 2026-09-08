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Cartoon of the day: 8 September 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

8 September 2026

06:48 am

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Has the ANC been destroyed by its current leaders?

Cartoon of the day, 8 September 2026. Has the ANC been buried?
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The legacy of the ANC has come into question, amid suggestions that its current leadership has all but buried it in corruption and mismanagement.

The latest storm to hit the party came over the weekend when ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s comments on RDP housing and the child support grant amount were seen by some to amount to emotional blackmail.

Mantashe mounted a robust defence of the party’s 32 years in government, insisting that its social policies, from grants to housing and education, are about “servicing society” rather than buying votes.

“We equalised social grants for everybody, irrespective of colour, and that is an ANC policy,” Mantashe told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“If another party takes over, it may decide to increase that grant or do away with it. But our responsibility is to serve society.”

He pointed to the ANC’s record of introducing child support grants, free schooling, and housing schemes as evidence of transformation.

“We gave these because we were fighting malnutrition. We granted child support grants. We introduced free education – government pays the fees. We put policies in place to equalise social class for everybody,” he said.

Vote buying

Critics have accused Mantashe of emotional blackmail after he told voters to appreciate what the ANC has delivered.

He rejected the charge.

“There’s no vote buying. When that old lady asked me what she would get, I explained on the spot – we are not buying votes; we are servicing society.”

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Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

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