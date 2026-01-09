Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 9 January 2025

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

Some South Africans are worried the US could invade their country

After the US strikes in Venezuela, along with the capture of its president, Nicholas Maduro, other countries are probably wondering if they are next.

US President Donald Trump has already suggested that he wants to take over Greenland and its rare earth minerals.

Some South Africans are even worried it could happen in their country, despite it not having much worth for Trump.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, said he is not worried about a US invasion.

Speaking at the Joe Slovo commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said if the US has issues with South Africa, they need to be discussed.

“We’ve always believed that any differences with whichever country, including the United States, need to be discussed. We need to sit down and find solutions,” he said.

The problem is Ramaphosa tried to have a discussion with Trump about farm murders last year and got ambushed instead.

