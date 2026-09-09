Cartoon of the day: 9 September 2026

Should former President Nelson Mandela's belongings be allowed to be auctioned?

The Constitutional Court has this week heard a bid to block the sale of several items connected to former President Nelson Mandela.

The items, which included shirts, a hearing aid, letters, and a handmade key from Robben Island, were set to go to auction in New York but have been challenged by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), responsible for preserving national cultural heritage.

The items were put on sale by Mandela’s daughter, Makaziwe Mandela and a former prison warden, Christo Brand.

Brand’s lawyer argued this week that the key was not a heritage item and may not be connected with Mandela. However, he conceded that an initial description and promotion for the key may have made it seem like there was a link so it could sell for more.

Makaziwe argued that the items were not of great heritage value, while Sahra said it was for experts to decide what constituted a heritage item.

Judgment was reserved.