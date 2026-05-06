Checkers Sixty60 rider becomes viral hero for helping stranded motorist

Reginald Maimela tried jump-starting a Toyota SUV from his bike then gave the driver a lift for battery replacement.

There’ll be plenty of cynics out there scornful of a Checkers Sixty60 rider who become a viral internet hero after going out of his way to help a motorist who was stranded with a flat battery.

But what about how recklessly these delivery bikes are driven? Why are so many of the riders foreigners?

Never mind that many moaners will, at some stage or other, have had their shopping, or their supper, dropped off at home.

We think Reginald Maimela, who hails from Seshego in Limpopo, did the right thing in trying to help a motorist – even though he was wildly optimistic in thinking he could jump-start a massive Toyota SUV from his puny little bike.

When that didn’t work, he gave a lift to the driver so he could get a replacement battery.

When the video found its way to Facebook, many commenters said they, too, had been helped on the road in different ways by delivery riders.

Maimela’s actions remind us that, in the midst of all the hate and haste, it doesn’t take more than a small gesture to bring a smile to someone’s dial.

And, many of us could do with an express delivery of that commodity: basic human kindness.