Coalitions work, so don’t shun DA

The DA has always been a thorn in the side of the ANC, mainly because it provides a counterpoint to the ANC's efficiency and corruption.

There is one thing the ANC – or a faction within the party – is determined to do. And that is to bury its head in the sand so it cannot see the political reality. That reality is that the people are moving away from the ANC in droves.

Even after the compounding reversals of the 2024 national election and the just-held local government polls, some in the ANC still believe they have the support of the people of South Africa and don’t have to compromise by getting into bed with an “unsuitable” political partner.

That’s probably one of the reasons that there is a growing push within the former sole ruling party to give its DA partners, particularly, the chop from the government of national unity (GNU). Another reason – though they will deny it hotly – is that, in the GNU, it has been the DA’s ministers who have been running since the arrangement was formalised in 2024.

These ministers have made it their business to improve the way their departments are run. Leon Schreiber in home affairs, Siviwe Gwarube in basic education and Dean Macpherson in public works have also made noticeable differences to efficiency and service delivery in their departments.

John Steenhuisen, it is true, did not cover himself in glory as agriculture minister, but he has paid the price for that and has been shunted sideways.

The DA has always been a thorn in the side of the ANC, mainly because it provides a counterpoint to the ANC’s efficiency and corruption: it cannot be denied that DA towns and cities are better run than their ANC equivalents.

Not surprising that the ANC prefers to have the DA a long distance away from any local government coalition. Which is a pity because the GNU experiment shows cooperation can work.