Correcting the map distortions

'A fair map does not change the geography of the world; it changes how we see the world.'

I love that the right-sized map of Africa was officially adopted by the United Nations on Friday, in a vote that was almost unanimous, save for one loudly dissenting country: the US.

After all, this is a fairer map of Africa, more accurately reflecting how large the continent truly is, and catching up with reality after 457 years of the Mercator projection, which distorted the globe so it would fit on a flat map.

But stateside, they were not happy with this correction- no, not at all.

Changing maps

“Instead of focusing on genuine problems of international peace, prosperity or good relations, this body is debating map projects from the 16th century,” protested US representative Yaryna Ferencevych before the vote.

Which is hilarious, since only the week previously, the US was itself changing maps, with the president performatively brandishing his Sharpie to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, even though it was called Lake Ontario before the existence of the US and Canada as countries.

I mean, instead he might’ve focused on genuine problems like peace, prosperity and good relations…

Trump creates his own Gulf of America

And last year, Trump wielded his all-powerful permanent marker over the Gulf of Mexico – named thus since back in the day when Spanish explorers first mapped it – to create his own Gulf of America.

But no, the old maps may not be adjusted… except by presidential Sharpie. The fact is, as the UN clearly understands – and as the US is well aware – these things really do matter. Representation matters. Misrepresentation matters.

Africa comprises roughly 20% of the earth’s landmass, but the Mercator world map shows it as only marginally bigger than Greenland. In reality, Africa could swallow Greenland 14 times over. It’s bigger than the United States, Russia, China, India, France and the United Kingdom combined.

A fair map change

Cartographers had long discounted the Mercator projection because of its distortion, but Google Maps came along and adopted it regardless, as did other apps, and we all became complicit.

Now, we know better, thanks to this Correct the Map resolution at the UN, sponsored by Togo.

“A fair map does not change the geography of the world; it changes how we see the world,” said Togo’s foreign minister Robert Dussey, “and when our perspective becomes more just, it paves the way for greater understanding, respect and peace among nations”, which would be nice.