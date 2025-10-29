Curbing freedom of speech is a no-no

ActionSA’s plan to regulate opinion polls risks crossing a dangerous line—curbing free speech to control political narratives.

ActionSA’s proposed legislation to control political opinion polls seems like a case of wanting to shoot the messenger.

A poll predicted the party wouldn’t do well in last year’s general elections… and it didn’t.

One pollster, accused of plugging the DA, actually predicted Herman Mashaba’s party would get more support than it eventually did.

And he apologised for that on social media this week, tongue firmly in cheek.

Yet, on reflection, ActionSA does a have a point when it expresses its concern about opinion polls in the seven days leading up to an election and exit polls which are published while voting is happening.

Undecided people – most of whom would follow others if prompted – could be swayed at the last minute.

ActionSA is also on the money when it suggests that some polls are done unethically, with the sole purpose of boosting a party’s image.

However, restricting opinion polls is a step on the road to controlling freedom of speech, no matter what ActionSA says.

Just because you don’t like what is being said, doesn’t mean it should be curtailed.

It would be better to ensure your party has such an overwhelming message that its standing cannot be challenged at the ballot box.

