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DA also plays dirty political tricks

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 August 2026

06:00 am

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Things are getting tense as the local government elections in November draw closer.

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

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The DA has long believed it breathes the unpolluted political air atop the moral high ground… and from where it can see, and judge, the behaviour of opponents like the ANC.

For years, the DA’s assessment of the ANC has been that it is full of careerists, only there to feather their nests with soft, squishy taxpayer rands.

That analysis also points out – again correctly – that the ANC is riven by political faction fighting, which only gets worse as an election approaches.

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Call us gob-smacked, then, when we hear that the DA’s caucus in Ekurhuleni is somewhat of a Temu-ANC… filled with those in politics for the long haul and for their benefit by – allegedly it must be said – trying to use their positions to score a little bit on the side for themselves, or their friends, through council deals.

Things are getting tense as the local government elections in November draw closer and the good burghers of Ekurhuleni are now – again, allegedly – not past assaulting each other in fits of political pique.

Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis may be spot-on when he calls the current emotional state “electionitis”… but wasn’t the DA supposed to be beyond such lowly behaviour?

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African National Congress (ANC) Democratic Alliance (DA) Elections politics
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