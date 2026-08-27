Dolly Parton’s love for her homeland

In an America increasingly torn apart by politics, Dolly Parton's simple message was that she would always love her homeland.

A quick glance through Dolly Parton’s discography will tell you more than any high-falutin’ tribute how much she was a part of, and a reflection of, the United States of America.

The variety in her repertoire was astonishing. She could sing Christian hymns, switch to the Star Spangled Banner (the official American national anthem) on an album called For God and Country… but, at the same time, do her interpretation of antiwar rebels like Pete Seeger and John Lennon, by way of Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens.

She sang black Motown, she sang white heavy metal, in her own unique way.

Although born a country girl and declared the “Patron Saint” of Nashville, Tennessee, Parton was able to melodiously cross musical genres at the same time while flying over and around political ideology.

“Everybody knows I don’t do politics,” she said in a TV interview.

“My mother was a Democrat and my daddy was a Republican, so I’m a hypocrite,” she quipped.

She had friends “on both sides” of the political aisle and did her best not to offend them.

She even, as a devout Christian, supported gay rights.

In an America increasingly torn apart by politics, Dolly Parton’s simple message was that she would always love her homeland.