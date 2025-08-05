Don’t complain if you’re part of the problem

From pirated newspapers to poor theatre etiquette, South Africans often bemoan decline while contributing to it.

We get what we deserve. It’s a thought that seems to miss many of those who complain the most.

People complain about the paucity of newspapers, but they don’t buy them, instead they’re happy to pirate digital logins on WhatsApp.

It’s the same Karens and Kevins who moan on their social media platform of choice about main stream media (MSM) not picking up a story, ignoring the fact that it was invariably broken by MSM journalists.

There’s fertile ground for them to complain. The common thread is one of entitlement.

There’s no deeper reflection, especially not about the effort or cost that goes in to producing something, particularly in the arts and the media.

It was wonderful to see the ongoing success of one of Johannesburg – and South Africa’s – finest exports, the multitalented and ferociously hard-working Jonathan Roxmouth playing to another full house at the weekend.

South African performers, though, have a hard row to hoe, there’s little to no government support, the number of theatres we have across the country are dwindling, with those struggling to maintain sustainable runs of longer than a couple of weeks normally only in venues that are cross-subsidised in gaming-type resorts.

ALSO READ: Journalism’s battle for survival starts with readers who care

For the arts to flourish, like so much else in this country, ordinary citizens need to support them, it’s too important an asset to leave to government.

But do showgoers even deserve that which they pay for? The commentariat is quick to moan about dropping standards but loathe to observe the same standards themselves.

Paying for tickets to go to the theatre is one thing, but there is also a concomitant requirement to behave when the lights dim in a way that doesn’t detract from the other patrons’ enjoyment.

If you must check your e-mails on your smartphone, you obviously don’t have the time to be there.

No-one needs you to live tweet the show and even less to take grainy videos or snapshots during the performance – especially not from 16 rows back.

It’s the same WhatsApp group that moans about corruption in the country but sees nothing wrong about slipping a cop a couple of grand to look the other way when they’re caught in a roadblock over the limit on a Saturday night.

If we are serious about building a South Africa fit for all, we’ve got to make sure we’re not part of the problem we are railing against.

NOW READ: Why modern cinemas are failing to keep audiences happy