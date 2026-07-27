Driver’s seat is SA’s second home

Apart from our long commutes, we also spend a lot of time visiting or going shopping.

It is disturbing that South African drivers are some of the most car-bound motorists in the world, spending an average of 23 days a year – the best part of a month – behind the wheels of their vehicles.

Even when compared to countries like Ireland, which has infrequent bus connections, or even Australia, which has a similar, widespread geography to ours, we’re still in our cars longer. The Irish total is 16 days, while the Aussies are better off at 15 days and 11 hours.

Apart from our long commutes, we also spend a lot of time visiting or going shopping. It stands to reason, though: Our public transport is a joke, compared to that in most European countries, and our traffic infrastructure can’t cope with the load.

That not only includes the traffic lights, which must have some of the highest failure rates in the world, but also the potholes spreading like a noxious rash across our streets.

All these contribute to slowing traffic flows – and that’s even before taxis enter the picture with a “stop and go where you want” attitude, which causes further traffic mayhem. Don’t expect the traffic cops to help, though… they’re too busy setting up road blocks.