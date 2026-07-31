Driving licence extension ends years of renewal frustration

Authorities yet to confirm whether new term carries over to existing cards or only kicks in once card is renewed after drawn out process.

Could this be what we have been waiting for?

A sudden rush of common sense to the head of government… that’s what it seems like after the sensible and logical decision to extend the validity of driving licence cards from five to 10 years.

Every motorist who has had to go through the drawn-out, frustrating process of card renewal will have heaved a sigh of relief – and the world will not have ended.

That’s because the poor state of road safety in South Africa has nothing to do whatsoever with how long a driving licence card is valid for.

It is just a pity that the process has taken so long, despite the ongoing lobbying from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

That lobbying has been going now for more than six years, which is probably not much by the glacial pace at which most government decision-making moves.

And, even now, we are not sure how much longer it will be drawn out, for the authorities have yet to confirm whether the new validity term will be carried over to existing cards, or will only kick in once a card is renewed.

Next step to make roads safer: Proper training for drivers. And proper law enforcement.